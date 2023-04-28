154 stones removed from kidney of a patient at Hyderabad's AINU

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old male patient had 154 stones removed from his right kidney by urologists at the Asian Institute of Nephrology & Urology (AINU), Secunderabad.

A CT scan was performed on a patient from Telangana's Ramagundam district, and the results showed several calculi in the kidney, the largest of which measured about 62 millimetres by 39 millimetres.

All of the kidney's calyces have been invaded by these enormous calculi. His assessment revealed that his blood sugar levels were out of control.

Percutaneous nephrolithotomy (endoscopic kidney surgery) was performed once his blood sugar levels were stabilised.

Multiple pieces of the 62 mm x 39 mm large stone were retrieved.

Secondary stones were successfully recovered without any damage. A total of 154 stones, including the largest one, were taken out.

Speaking about the patient, Raghavendra Kulkarni, Consultant Urologist, AINU, said: "Staghorn calculi are complex renal stones that occupy the majority of the renal collecting system. These stones are associated with high morbidity, which can be in the form of recurrent urinary tract infections, kidney injury and neglected / untreated cases can end up with need for dialysis. Managing patients with staghorn calculi can be challenging, especially in diabetes mellitus patients. Advances in technology and techniques have enabled effective treatment with minimal morbidity.

"The patient underwent multi tract PCNL to achieve complete stone clearance. The largest stone measuring about 62mm x 39mm was fragmented and retrieved in multiple pieces. All the secondary stones from all the calyces were retrieved intact. Secondary stones numbered approximately 153 and the size of the stones varied from as small as 2-3 mm to approximately 10mm. The blood loss was very minimal with no transfusions, and the patient recovered well from Anaesthesia," Kulkarni added.

For patients with complicated or significant renal stone loads, PCNL has become the treatment of choice.

The effectiveness and safety of PCNL in treating renal stones has been confirmed by numerous research.

Having diabetes mellitus raises the risk of postoperative complications, notably infections.

Dr. Raghavendra Kulkarni also thanked his team of experts that included Dr. Gopal Ramdas Tak, Dr. Suraj Pinni and anaesthetist Dr. Srinivas.—Inputs from Agencies