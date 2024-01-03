    Menu
    13 saved from drowning off Goa beaches over extended New Year weekend

    January3/ 2024
    Goa's Lifesaving Triumph: 13 Rescued from Drowning, 6 Missing Children Reunited. Drishti Marine's Heroic Efforts Ensure Safety Amidst New Year Beach Crowds. A Weekend of Rescues and Reunions Signals Enhanced Coastal Safety Measures in Goa.

    Panaji: Thirteen people have been saved from drowning in the sea off various beaches across Goa over the extended New Year weekend, a state-appointed lifesaving agency said on Wednesday.

    Six missing children were also traced during this period and reunited with their families, said a spokesperson of the agency.

    Five separate double rescues were carried out involving two young boys, a middle-aged couple, two men from Gujarat, two youngsters from Karnataka and two men from Uttar Pradesh off different beaches, he said.

    The other rescues were of a 22-year-old tourist from Rajasthan, a 34-year-old resident of Karnataka, and a 27-year-old man from Punjab. Of these, two were intoxicated, he said.

    The agency, Drishti Marine, also responded to six “first-aid emergencies” across Goa’s coastal belt, the spokesperson added.

    —PTI

