Bhubaneswar: An official reported that at least 10 persons were killed by lightning in six districts of Odisha on Saturday, a day that also saw significant rainfall.

Khurda district saw four deaths, Bolangir saw two, and Angul, Boudh, Jagatsinghpur, and Dhenkanal all saw one, according to the office of the special relief commissioner.

It further stated that three people in Khurda were hurt by lightning.—Inputs from Agencies