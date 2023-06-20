'Yoga Has Gained Strong Prominence Worldwide Because Of PM Modi,' Grammy Winner Ricky Kej

New York: Grammy award winner Ricky Kej on Monday said Yoga has gained strong prominence across the world because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts.

"Yoga has gained strong prominence worldwide because of PM Modi. This year, Yoga Day at the United Nations headquarters in New York will be extra special because PM Modi is leading everyone. I am thrilled to attend World Yoga Day tomorrow," Kej told ANI.

Three-time Grammy Award-Winning Musician Kej will participate in the Yoga Day celebrations at UN headquarter which will be led by PM Modi on June 21.

Kej also expressed his views on PM Modi's first official visit to the US and said, "It's amazing to see these two world leaders coming together in a spirit of friendship, making the world a better place. India is taking leadership in areas such as climate change, environmental awareness, and international treaties & bonds between countries. India is no longer sitting on the sidelines and is considered the leader of the Global South. The world will benefit from this meeting. It's beneficial for the United States to have a leader like PM Modi visit and have dialogues of partnership with the honourable President of America."

After celebrating Yoga Day celebrations at the UN headquarter, PM Modi will visit Washington where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22 and meet President Biden to continue their high-level dialogue.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of the Prime Minister the same evening, according to a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The PM will also address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on June 22.

"And India is not just participating, but India is taking leadership. India is considered nowadays the leader of the Global South. And so I think it is very, very beneficial for the United States to actually have a leader like Prime Minister Modi come and to have these dialogues of partnership," he added. —ANI