Attacks on search team for missing Israeli shepard

Amidst concerns over the safety of 14-year-old Binyamin Achmair, who vanished while tending sheep near Angels of Peace farm, search efforts face disruptions and injuries in the Binyamin region.

Tel Aviv: Injuries were reported during the search for 14-year-old Binyamin Achmair, who disappeared Friday morning while tending sheep near the Angels of Peace (Malachei Hashalom) farm in the Binyamin region. The search efforts are marred by severe disturbances and stone-throwing incidents near Arabic villages where the search is taking place.

During the search operation, one Israeli citizen sustained a moderate gunshot wound to the thigh in El Muayir village.

Additionally, three soldiers suffered light injuries in the same area. Medical teams from Magen David Adom (MDA) provided immediate on-site treatment and the injured individual was evacuated to the hospital by Emergency Medical Services.

Meanwhile, concern for Binyamin Achmair's safety persists. Achmair went missing while tending sheep, and fears are mounting about his well-being.

"We should not be complacent," remarks Batya Karo, a resident of Malachei Hashalom. "There is a very clear concern for his life. We are hoping that the police and the army wake up to reality and do whatever is necessary."

As night falls, the search for Achmair continues, amidst rising tensions and injuries, led by specialized professional teams. These teams will operate under the oversight of a civilian center established at the Angels of Peace farm.

