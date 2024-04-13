Six dead in Sydney mall rampage

Chaos ensues as a shopping center near Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach becomes the scene of a suspected stabbing turned shooting, prompting swift emergency response and evacuation.

Sydney: Six people have died and hundreds were evacuated on Saturday from a shopping centre in Sydney.

A police operation was under way at the busy mall near Bondi Beach after the suspected stabbing on Saturday afternoon, according to the news site.



Two witnesses told Reuters they heard shots fired.



Emergency services were called to Westfield Bondi Junction just before 4 p.m. (0600 GMT) after the stabbing reports, police said.

“Even 20 minutes after people were rushed out of the mall, I saw SWAT teams of people sweeping the surrounding streets,” one witness said.



The other said they saw a woman lying on the ground and took shelter in a jewellery store.



An eyewitness told ABC the attacker had been shot by a police officer.



"If she did not shoot him, he would have kept going, he was on the rampage," said the main, who did not give his name. "She went over and was giving him CPR. He had a nice big blade on him. He looked like he was on a killing spree."



Several posts on social media showed crowds fleeing the mall and police cars and emergency services rushing to the area.

—Reuters