'This LS Election Is To Bring Resolution Of PM Modi For A Developed India To Fruition': CM Dhami

Bareilly: In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami appealed to the voters to ensure a grand victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that the ongoing polls will realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India.

Dhami, while addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, said that this election will mark the building of the nation as the third-largest economy in the world.

"Every vote cast on the election symbol of lotus will be helpful in making Prime Minister Narendra Modi the PM for the third time. Bareilly Lok Sabha will definitely vote as much as possible. This Lok Sabha election of 2024 is an election to bring the resolution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a developed India to fruition. This election is an election to make India the third-largest economy in the world. This election is an election to make India a Vishwaguru again. This election is an election to defeat appeasement and corruption," Dhami said.

He also said that the BJP government, if voted to power in the Lok Sabha once again, will implement a uniform law for the entire country.

"All guarantees have been fulfilled under the leadership of the Prime Minister. Uttarakhand is developing in all aspects under the leadership of the Prime Minister. This year also, record breaking registrations have been done in the Char Dham Yatra. PM Modi has done the work of taking the cap of Uttarakhand to the whole world. The Prime Minister has a special attachment to Uttarakhand," he added. Like the Char Dham, work is also going on in the Manaskhand scheme. The Prime Minister has done the work of showing Adi Kailash to the whole world, Dhami said.

The 2024 Lok Sabha election in Bareilly is scheduled to take place in the third phase on Tuesday, May 7. It is composed of five Vidhan Sabha seats, including Meerganj, Bhojipura, Nawabganj, Bareilly and Bareilly Cantt, and is one of the 80 Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister also hailed the BJP government's 10 years and said, "The abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, ending the evil practice of triple talaq, approving 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and Assembly, implementing CAA in the country, as well as realising the dream of building a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya are the results of Prime Minister Modi's guarantee."

He further said that under the guidance of PM Modi, the Uttarakhand government has also taken many such tough decisions in the state, which the previous governments "never allowed to be implemented due to a lack of will and vote bank politics".

"By implementing the Uniform Civil Code, anti-copying law, anti-conversion law, anti-riot law and by taking action on land jihad, we have taken steps towards making Uttarakhand an ideal state," Dhami said.

Dhami also said that the BJP government will implement 'One Nation, One Election' in the country. "Due to repeated elections in the country, there is an economic burden of thousands of crores. Also, development is affected due to the code of conduct and election work. But the 'Ghamandiya gang' is not concerned with the economic burden of the country. These people are also opposing "One Nation, One Election" only for their own benefit. We have to give a befitting reply to this appeasement and cheap vote bank politics and make the dream of a developed nation come true by making the BJP victorious again," he added.

Dhami also accused the Congress of aiming "to snatch the rights of ST-SC and OBC and give them to their favourite community by implementing the Karnataka model of appeasement in the entire country."

Dhami was addressing a public rally to drum up the support of the public for Bareilly's BJP candidate, Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar.

The BJP has dropped a number of sitting MPs in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, followed the trend in Bareilly and decided to field the former MLA of Baheri, Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar, over the two-time sitting MP Santosh Gangwar.

Samajwadi secured the Bareilly Lok Sabha seat as a part of the INDIA bloc deal with the Congress and decided to field former Congress member and winning candidate from the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, Praveen Singh Aron, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. —ANI