'Student—Scientist Connect At CSIR-IIP'

New Delhi / Dehradun (The Hawk): On the third day of its "One Week One lab" campaign, CSIR-IIP organized a half-day Jigyasa program for school students at its laboratory premises in Dehradun. The event's objective was to teach the scientific temperament among school children. The program included interactive scientific presentations by the research scholars at CSIR-IIP. Over 75 students from different schools in and around Dehradun participated in the event. The students from KV-IIP Dehradun, DAV Public School Dehradun, St. Kabeer Academy Dehradun, SGRR Public School, Nehrugram, Dehradun and NSS Doiwala Dehradun actively participated in various competitions arranged for the students. The program began with the introduction of the Jigyasa program by Dr Aarti, Pr. Scientist CSIR-IIP. Director CSIR-IIP Dr Anjan Ray, in his welcome address, motivated the students and emphasized the importance and significance of Science in our day-to-day life. He also addressed the issues of global warming and the measures to be taken to mitigate it by minimizing the overconsumption of energy. Citing various examples, Dr Ray stressed on reasonable consumption of energy and water resources. The conservation of water and energy is a necessity to save our future.

The presentations were made by Ms Sakshi Bhatt, Mr Ramesh N. Goswami, and Mr Ankit Mishra. Ms Sakshi discussed the impacts of Carbon Dioxide on the environment; Mr Ramesh discussed carbon's origin and its allotropes, such as graphenes and their application. In contrast, Mr Ankit discussed different natural sources for the synthesis of biofuels.

The quiz and skit competitions were planned for the students. KV IIP Dehradun secured first prize, DAV Public School - Second Prize and Doiwala School secured third prize in the skit competition. The school students and audience actively participated in the quiz competition also. The DAV school secured first position, Doiwala school Second position and SGRR Nehrugram School and KV-IIP jointly secured third position in quiz completion. Director CSIR-IIP motivated the students by distributing the prize to the winners. Dr Deependra Tripathi delivered the vote of thanks for the program. Dr Jyoti Porwal and Miss Bhawna Sharma actively compeered the program while the Jigyasa team of CSIR-IIP played an active role in conducting the event.