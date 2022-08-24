'Startups-Shaping Future'—Event Organised By UIFT& VD

Chandigarh (The Hawk): UIFT & VD in collaboration with IIC organized an event “Startups- Shaping Future” which had a lecture titled “Journey of Startup- From Ideation to Marketable product” and a “Workshop on Handicrafts” on 22 and 23 August, 2022 at UIFT & VD. Around 35 students along with faculty members attended this lecture. Ms Manisha, an alumnus of UIFT & VD, who has a startup “Kalakari” was the resource person for the lecture and Ms Santosh an Artist was the resource person for the two days workshop. Dr Anu H. Gupta, Chairperson UIFT & VD, welcomed the resource persons for the two days event.

While welcoming budding entrepreneur Ms Manisha, Dr Anu H. Gupta congratulated her for working hard and accepting challenges and exploring her ideas to the maximum. Manisha elaborated her journey of ‘how kalakari brand was created’ and her recent work in in eco-friendly interiors. How she began with just 20 pairs of earrings, received positive feedback from her peer group, and had a successful first Student Center show inspired her to pursue her passion and eventually start presenting her products outside of Chandigarh. She went on to discuss how one can just explore oneself and how crucial it is to act on things that come to mind rather than just letting them pass. She also spoke on the value of crafting. Students expressed a desire to learn the skill of quilling from Manisha; some even expressed a want to purchase the goods that Manisha displayed during the talk.

The second part of the event Startups- shaping future was a workshop on Handicrafts where students worked on traditional Madhubani paintings on fabric with intricate designs. They learned about Mahbubani’s history, how Bihar introduced it to the world of art, and the organic materials like charcoal, vegetables, flowers, and other natural resources that were once utilized to make the color pigments. On August 23, 2022, the second day of the event, students were given a training in clay art. Participants in the session experienced a comparable vintage experience to when clay was traditionally used to make various objects and ornaments. With the clay, they produced hand-painted coasters and earrings. Students were exposed to the art of handmade creations and learnt the art to be patient in the process. The workshop ended with a display of creations which was appreciated by other students of the department and many remarked that these products have a market potential. Ms Kirti, Guest faculty from UIFT organized the workshop and received feedback that such workshops be conducted in near future too.