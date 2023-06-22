    Menu
    'Pipeline of talent' needed for India, US to maintain momentum of growth: PM Modi

    Washington: At an event here to underscore the two countries' shared interests around education and labour, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that both countries need a "pipeline of talent" to keep their economies growing.

    On Wednesday, he visited the National Science Foundation (NSF) to take part in the "Skilling For Future Event," which was hosted by First Lady Jill Biden.

    The prime minister also spoke highly of the steps India has achieved in the areas of education, science, and business.—Inputs from Agencies

