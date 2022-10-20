'Our work will respond,' says Bommai in response to Cong's SayCM campaign

Bengaluru (The Hawk): In response to the Congress's "SayCM.com" campaign against him, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai claimed on Wednesday that the initiative is run by "jobless people."

Congress leaders are free to do anything they want, he remarked in a press conference with reporters at the Hunasagi helipad in Yadgir district. However, they also have a heavy burden for managing the government and providing for the needs of the general populace. We'll go meet the people we work with.

CM Bommai stated that "three scandals of the Congress government were already under investigation" in response to former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy's challenge to order an investigation into all omissions and commissions made by the previous Congress government, which was led by then-chief minister Siddaramaiah.

20 people have been detained by the CID detectives in relation to the issue surrounding the hiring of instructors.

The report from the CID has already been turned in. Due to significant anomalies, the court has forced the resignation of several public prosecutors appointed during the Siddaramaiah administration. In order to take action against individuals who were still holding multiple party posts, Rahul must open his eyes to the scandals of his party's government, according to the speaker.

The Chief Minister of Bengaluru stated that instructions have been provided to patch potholes immediately on all roadways in the city.

Kumaraswamy needs to be aware that accidents involving potholes happened during his administration as well, Bommai remarked.

The Chief Minister stated that the hearing of the matter involving raising the dam height of Almatti began on Tuesday after a delay of 8 to 10 months due to the recusal of two judges, one from Maharashtra and one from Karnataka.

The case was heard on Tuesday after the appointment of two new judges and was postponed until the first week of December. The conclusion of both parties' arguments has ended, thus the decision is anticipated soon. We are optimistic that the tribunal, which is presided over by Brijeshkumar Mishra, will receive a suitable ruling, he added.

He claimed that the Jan Sankalp Yatra had received positive feedback everywhere. In the districts of Raichur, Koppal, Ballari, and Bidar, the yatra was highly successful. The CM said, "The Jan Sankalp Yatra will change to the Vijay Sankalp Yatra.

