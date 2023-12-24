'Need to nip anti-national narratives in bud': Dhankhar on Rahul's 'democracy in peril' statement

Vice President Dhankhar Urges Vigilance Against Anti-National Narratives: Emphasizes India's Robust Democracy, Global Standing, and the Need for Youth to Safeguard National Values at Gautam Buddha University Convocation.

Noida: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Sunday said there was a need to "generate a climate" to nip in the bud the "anti-national narratives" set afloat by design to "malign institutions and high constitutional offices".

Addressing the convocation ceremony of Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida, he expressed sadness that "one of our parliamentarians went to Harvard and said that India's democracy is in peril and in danger."



The vice-president said India is the only country where power transfer is done by the ballot and there has never been any problem.

Once the vote has been cast on the machine and the result declared by the election commission, then there is universal acceptance of the decision but then "they go to Harvard and say this", Dhankhar said.



"We have to generate a climate that anti-national narratives set afloat by designs, by a strategy to malign institutions, high constitutional offices, they must be nipped in the bud," the Vice President said.



"Let me tell you boys and girls that India is the only country in the world that has constitutionally structured democracy at the village level, at the panchayat level, at the district level, at the state level and the Central level," Dhankhar said.



The vice-president drew a comparison between India of the past and that of the present to say, "Today's India is not in anyone's grip. India has its own thinking in foreign affairs. Our voice is being heard. Our passport has that respect that we had never imagined. We are in a position to take tough steps."



"But people must keep in mind the teachings of Gautam Buddha also," he stressed, adding that India is the only country which has not tried to expand outside its territory and instead tolerated invasion.



Dhankhar said that India's prime minister has given a message to the world that this is not an era of expansion and not an era of war. "Issues must be decided by diplomacy and dialogue," he said.



The vice president told the gathering that a handful of people want to undermine India's growth and ethos and the youth should not stay silent on such issues.



"Silence will ever resonate in your ears. Therefore, use your mind, use your discretion, be judgmental about it and then take the right course," he said, adding, "We have unbreakable faith in Indianness. We will always keep the interest of the nation above everything else. We are proud citizens of Bharat."



Dhankhar heaped lavish praise on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the transformation of Uttar Pradesh in terms of investments, and law and order. He said Uttar Pradesh has been catapulted to the status of a "role model of role models".

—PTI