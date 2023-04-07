'Mulayam Singh Yadav Will Always Be Remembered...' CM After SP Patron Conferred With Padma Vibhushan

Lucknow: After President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Padma Vibhushan posthumously to Mulayam Singh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the Samajwadi Party patron will always be remembered for connecting the backward classes with the mainstream of the society.

"Former Defence Minister, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav was honoured with 'Padma Vibhushan' (posthumously) by the Honorable President today. He will always be remembered for connecting the exploited, deprived and backward [classes] with the mainstream of society," Yogi Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

Former Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav was on Wednesday conferred the Padma Vibhushan posthumously by President Droupadi Murmu and the award was received by his son Akhilesh Yadav, a former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

The award was conferred at the Padma Awards ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, a former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, had founded the Samajwadi Party. He died on October 10, last year, at the age of 82. He was elected 10 times to the Uttar Pradesh assembly and seven times to Lok Sabha and was popularly known as 'Netaji'. Mulayam Singh Yadav's name featured in this year's Padma Awards announced by the government on the eve of Republic Day. Padma Vibhushan is the second-highest civilian honour in the country.

—ANI