Blast kills 6 people: Director, Manager of Nagpur explosive manufacturing factory arrested

The factory's director, Jay Khemka, and manager, Sagar Deshmukh, have been arrested by city police under various IPC Sections.

Nagpur: A day after a blast killed six workers at an explosive manufacturing unit in Dhamna, Nagpur, the director and manager of the factory have been arrested, city police said on Friday.

Jay Khemka Director of Chamundi Explosives Pvt Ltd and Sagar Deshmukh, Manager of the factory, were arrested today, Vinod Godbole, Police Inspector, Hingna Police Station Nagpur said.

Six workers were killed and three were critically injured in the blast at the explosive manufacturing plant on Thursday.

Police have filed cases under various Sections of the IPC against the Director and Manager of the factory.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday offered tributes to the six people who were killed.

In a post on X, Fadnavis said that he is in touch with the district administration and police commissioner and all the necessary help is being provided by the district administration.

"The news is very sad that 6 people died in an explosion at Chamunda Explosive Company in Hingana MIDC area of Nagpur. 3 people are critical in this incident and they have been admitted to Dande Hospital for treatment," he posted.

Fadnavis further said that the families of the deceased will be given financial assistance from the Chief Minister's Assistance Fund.

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and NCP-SCP leader Anil Deshmukh had visited the site of the incident yesterday.

—ANI