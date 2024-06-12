Pema Khandu elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as Arunachal CM for another term

The unanimous decision was made at a meeting attended by central BJP observers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Tarun Chugh, with Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also present.

Itanagar: BJP leader Pema Khandu was on Wednesday re-elected as leader of the BJP Legislature Party in Arunachal Pradesh, paving the way for him to be sworn in as Chief Minister for another term.

A meeting of the newly-elected BJP MLAs was held in the presence of Bharatiya Janata Party's central observers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Tarun Chugh and Pema Khandu was unanimously elected as the leader of the legislative party.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who is an MP from the state, was also present at the meeting.

Pema Khandu will become Chief Minister for the third term in a row and take the oath of office along with his cabinet on Thursday. He became Chief Minister for the first time in 2016.

BJP won 46 seats in the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh assembly in the elections held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha election.

