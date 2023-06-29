'Most painful Eid': Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan

Islamabad: Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan said Thursday that this year's Eid celebration was the "most painful" one for him in his Eid greetings to fellow compatriots.

The leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took to Twitter to express his best wishes for the country, claiming that the tens of thousands of his supporters currently detained for attacking military sites and government buildings after Khan's arrest in a corruption case on May 9 were being treated as criminals.

This Eid is the worst I've ever had to endure. The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician tweeted, "Nearly 10,000 of our activists and supporters have been jailed while being treated like criminals for exercising their constitutional right to peaceful protest."