'Dehradun, Pantnagar Airports To Be Developed To International Standards': Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Delhradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday announced that the airports in Dehradun and Pantnagar will soon be turned into international airports in a pre-budget meeting with industrialists.

"Jolly Grant of Dehradun and Pantnagar of Udham Singh Nagar will soon be developed as international-level airports." Jolly Grant is the primary airport in the state and the nearest airport to Mussoorie. Pantnagar is the nearest airport to Nainital.

The Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, highlighted that his government prioritised airport expansion.

"The Uttarakhand government is removing the obstacles that are in the way of the expansion of both airports as a priority." The Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, emphasised the development of a new township near Dehradun. He said that in Haripur, near Kalsi in Dehradun district, a new township with all facilities is going to be prepared soon. Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated 35 infrastructure projects of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to the nation in Joshimath at Chamoli district and said that the timely completion of projects has been possible due to the commitment of the organisation.

The project, which includes six roads and 29 bridges in seven states, was completed by the BRO at a cost of Rs 670 crore. On the occasion, Chief Minister Dhami said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, work on big projects has started while also taking into consideration the strategic, religious and environmental importance of the state. "Schemes like Chardham All Weather Road, Rishikesh-Karnprayag Railway Line, Frontier Area Development Project and Mountain Range are important from the point of view of development as well as security," he said.

The Chief Minister further said that, under the guidance of the Prime Minister, work is being done to rapidly advance the development work in the state of Uttarakhand.

"To make Uttarakhand the best state in the country, the state government is working with full determination and without any option," he added.

The Chief Minister also congratulated the entire BRO team for giving impetus to the infrastructure development work in the border areas. —ANI