‘Avoid Unnecessary Journeys’: U'khand CM Dhami In View Of Incessant Rainfall In State

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday requested the people of the state and the pilgrims to avoid unnecessary journeys in view of continuous rainfall in the state.

“In view of continuous rains in all areas of the state, I request all the people of the state and pilgrims to avoid making unnecessary journeys. I’m overseeing the condition of roadways and rain from all the districts 24 hours a day from the State Disaster Control Room. The district administration and SDRF have been instructed to remain on high alert in all the districts”, CM Dhami shared in a tweet.

The chief minister further shared the disaster relief numbers issued by the state to help citizens stranded in different places including Himachal Pradesh due to the heavy rains and flash floods.

“Our government has issued disaster relief numbers to help the citizens of Uttarakhand stranded in different places of the state and Himachal Pradesh. For any help, you can contact on the following numbers - 9411112985, 01352717380, 01352712685. Apart from this, you can also message on WhatsApp number- 9411112780”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Central Flood Control Room in Dehradun informed that the water level of most of the rivers in the Garhwal and Kumaon divisions including Haridwar has touched the danger mark due to continuous heavy rains in the state. Further, they added that the water level in dams and reservoirs has reached almost close to the danger mark.

Further, Uttarakhand's Chamoli Police informed that the Pokhri-Karnprayag road has been completely closed due to debris from the rain.

"The work of removing debris with the help of a JCB is in progress by the concerned executive body RGB. It may take more than 24 hours to open the road...Please be patient...", the Chamoli police shared in a tweet.

Earlier today, a road in Dharali on the National Highway towards Gangotri was washed away due to the surge of Kheer Ganga. Uttarkashi district administration said that efforts are on to open the closed road for the last 12 hours amid heavy rains. Also, in view of the alert of the Meteorological Department, the duty officer of the State Emergency Operation Center has asked the Tourism Development Council to take precautions for the safety of the passengers and on the pedestrian routes while operating the Char Dham Yatra.

Earlier the officials informed that the Kedarnath Yatra has been stopped at Uttarakhand's Sonprayag and Gaurikund due to continuous heavy rains.

In view of the safety of the passengers, the district administration stopped the passengers at Sonprayag and Gaurikund due to continuous bad weather.

Due to rain, four state roads and 10 link roads are closed due to debris. Due to heavy rains, Mandakini and Alaknanda rivers are in spate, the officials said.

Amid the heavy rains in Uttarakhand, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for July 12 on Monday. "Orange Alert: #Uttarakhand and adjoining areas of Western #UttarPradesh likely to get Heavy to Very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4mm) on 12th July", IMD shared in a tweet. —ANI