'Agroforestry & Land Management'

Dehradun (The Hawk): Agroforestry plays a vital role in management of farm land and enhancing the income of farmers and it requires scientific inputs which would lead to enhanced production and income generation.

With this background, the Extension Division, ICFRE-Forest Research Institute, Dehradun organized training for farmers of Uttarakhand at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Dhanauri under Van Vigyan Kendra-Krishi Vigyan Kendra networking.

Dr. Charan Singh, senior scientist welcomed all the participants and requested Mrs. Richa Misra, IFS, Head, Extension Division, FRI, Dehradun to address the farmers and give the opening remarks. In her address, she spoke on importance and need of agroforestry for income enhancement and improvement of environment through such intervention. She also spoke about diversification of agroforestry species and how they could together result in improved productivity leading to better agroforestry produce and economic returns. She also gave an overview of the training and urged the participants to make maximum use of the training. Dr. Puroshotam Singh, Officer-in-charge Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Dhanauri spoke about the importance of the training.

Subject experts Dr. Charan Singh, Dr. Devendra Kumar, Shri Rambir Singh, Dr. Vinod Kumar, Dr. Vipin Prakash, Dr. Yogendra Singh, Shri Mohit Hussain and Dr. Deepti Chaudhary also imparted technical knowledge to the farmers.

The management team including Dr. Charan Singh, Dr. Devendra Kumar, Shri Rambir Singh, Shri Preetpal Pal and Shri Naveen Chauhan did a commendable work making the training successful.