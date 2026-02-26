King Charles III's birthday celebrated in Bengaluru; K'taka ministers attend event

Bengaluru, Feb 27 (IANS) Karnataka Ministers M.B. Patil and M.C. Sudhakar attended a reception in Bengaluru to mark the birthday of King Charles III, highlighting the ties between Karnataka and the UK.

Read More

The event was organised on Thursday by the office of the British Deputy High Commissioner Chandru Iyer at the Taj West End and was attended by government officials, industry representatives, and members of the diplomatic community.

Speaking at the event, Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil said Karnataka and the UK share a long history of engagement, particularly in industry and investment.

He added that during his recent visit to London, he met industrial leaders and encouraged them to invest in Karnataka.

Patil noted that several British companies have established operations in the state and are contributing to its economic activity.

He also said discussions were held with representatives of academic institutions, including the Imperial College London and the University of Liverpool.

He added that British companies and universities are expected to participate in the proposed Knowledge, Wellbeing and Innovation (KWIN) City project near Dabaspet, which is aimed at creating opportunities for youth.

Minister for Higher Education M.C. Sudhakar said Karnataka maintains cooperation with the United Kingdom in higher education through twinning programmes that facilitate student exchanges and academic collaboration.

He added that 30 students are benefiting from the programme this year, similar to last year, enabling them to pursue studies abroad.

Sudhakar added that the state government is focusing on skill development and international academic partnerships to expand global opportunities for students from Karnataka.

King Charles III was born on November 14, 1948, at Buckingham Palace in London, England. He is the eldest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His birth occurred during the reign of his grandfather, King George VI.

Since founding the Prince's Trust in 1976, using his £7,500 of severance pay from the Royal Navy, King Charles III has established 16 more charitable organisations and now serves as President of each.

King Charles III has been known to donate his blood to raise awareness for health causes

--IANS

mka/khz