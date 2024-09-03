Diplomatic Relations
J·Sep 03, 2024, 10:41 am
PM Modi arrives in Brunei, warmly received by Crown Prince
J·Aug 20, 2024, 07:20 am
EAM Jaishankar calls on Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim during his State visit to India
J·Jul 10, 2024, 09:22 am
PM Modi receives Guard of Honour in Vienna
J·Jun 15, 2024, 12:13 pm
G7 Summit: Modi seizes center stage to ambush Biden, Trudeau
J·May 28, 2024, 01:23 pm
Ireland officially recognises Palestinian state
J·Mar 27, 2024, 10:05 am
India strongly objects to remarks of US State Department Spokesperson on Arvind Kejriwal
J·Jan 11, 2024, 12:46 pm
President Muizzu Collaborates with Premier Li to Boost Chinese Tourist Arrivals in the Maldives
J·Jan 08, 2024, 05:17 am
Maldivian Envoy Visits MEA Office in Delhi Amid Diplomatic Tension
J·Jan 07, 2024, 12:09 pm
Maldives Officials' Anti-India Posts Spark Diplomatic Tension
J·Jan 02, 2024, 04:43 am
Thailand, China to permanently waive visas for citizens from March: Thai PM Srettha Thavisin
J·Jan 01, 2024, 12:04 pm
India, Pakistan exchange list of nuclear installations under 1988 pact
J·Dec 15, 2023, 11:54 am
Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tarik lands in New Delhi for maiden India visit
J·Dec 10, 2023, 07:52 am
PM Modi extends wishes to South Korean President as both countries celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties
J·Nov 30, 2023, 09:29 am
Henry Kissinger advocated strong ties with India under PM Modi
J·Sep 30, 2023, 02:29 pm
Timor-Leste President welcomes PM Modi's decision to open Indian Embassy in Dili
J·Sep 24, 2023, 10:30 am
US intel involvement risks 'ensnaring' Washington in ongoing India-Canada row: Report
