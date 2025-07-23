Eyeing 'tangible outcomes', PM Modi embarks on two-nation visit to UK and Maldives

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday embarked on a two-nation visit to the United Kingdom and Maldives, hoping to solidify bilateral relations and expressing confidence that the visit will yield tangible outcomes.

PM Modi's visit to the UK, scheduled for July 23-24, comes at the invitation of British counterpart Keir Starmer and will be his fourth trip to the country.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said, "India and UK share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership that has witnessed significant progress in recent years. Our collaboration spans a wide range of sectors, including trade, investment, technology, innovation, defence, education, research, sustainability, health and people-to-people ties."

He said that he will hold bilateral meetings with PM Starmer and will discuss further enhancing the economic partnership, aimed at fostering prosperity, growth and job creation in both countries.

"I also look forward to calling on His Majesty King Charles III during the visit," he said.

In the second leg of the tour, PM Modi will undertake a State Visit to Maldives from July 25-26 at the invitation of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu. This marks PM Modi's third visit to the island nation and the first by any head of state or government during President Muizzu's tenure.

Significantly, PM Modi will be the Guest of Honour at the 60th Independence Day celebrations of Maldives on July 26. This year also marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries.

His visit underlines India's commitment to strengthening ties with its maritime neighbours under the 'Neighbourhood First' policy and Vision MAHASAGAR.

PM Modi said that he is looking forward to meetings with President Muizzu and other political leadership of the Indian Ocean archipelago, to advance the joint vision of a Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership, and to strengthen the cooperation for peace, prosperity and stability in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

"I am confident that the visit will yield tangible outcomes, benefiting our people and advancing our Neighbourhood First Policy," PM Modi said.

--IANS

sd/as