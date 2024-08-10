Maldives
J·Aug 10, 2024, 07:49 am
Jaishankar meets Maldives Defence Minister Maumoon, discusses joint initiatives for maritime security
J·Jan 08, 2024, 11:53 am
Maldives ex-Foreign Minister Criticizes Offensive Remarks, Urges Diplomatic De-escalation Amidst Growing Tensions with India
J·Jan 08, 2024, 05:17 am
Maldivian Envoy Visits MEA Office in Delhi Amid Diplomatic Tension
J·Jul 24, 2023, 07:28 pm
India and Maldives strongly condemn terrorism
J·Jun 12, 2023, 03:38 pm
Indo-Maldives Joint Military Exercise 'Ekuverin' Commenced At Chaubatia, Uttarakhand
J·May 20, 2023, 08:55 am
NCGG completed the 2-week capacity building programme for 95 civil servants of Maldives & Bangladesh
J·May 09, 2023, 03:06 pm
NCGG Started 03 Capacity Building Programmes For The Civil Servants Of Maldives & Bangladesh At The Mussoorie Campus
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
66 Civil Servants From Maldives, Bangladesh Undergoing Capacity Building Training At Mussoorie: Centre
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Chinese Embassy In Male Calls Maldives' Non-Participation In Indian Ocean Forum Meet 'Regrettable'
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
9 Indians were among the 10 people killed in the Maldives fire
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
India beat Maldives, book spot in SAFF U20 C'ship final with Bangladesh
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar Greets People Of Maldives On Their Independence Day
