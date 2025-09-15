Ananya Panday shows her first attempt at making a vlog in Maldives

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday took to social media to give a sneak peek into her first attempt at vlogging during her Maldives getaway.

The actress shared glimpses from the tropical destination, capturing scenic views, candid moments, and her fun-filled experiences as she experimented with the new format. Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya posted her video and captioned it as, “My first attempt at making a vlog but had the bestest time ever at @waldorfastoriamaldives @makeplansholidays #WaldorfAstoriaMaldives #MakePlansHolidays.”

In the clip, Ananya is seen waking up and taking fans through her day, giving glimpses of how she spent her time indulging in different activities, like cycling and skydiving. At one point, she is seen working out, relaxing with a book by the poolside, enjoying a soothing massage surrounded by marine life, and soaking in the breathtaking view of the sunset.

Previously, the 26-year-old actress had posted her glamorous photos and captioned them as, “The sky looks like it was painted and I also did some painting also really obsessed with my island girl lewwwwks.”

Ananya Panday also offered a peek into her luxurious sea-facing villa during the trip.

On the work front, she is gearing up for her upcoming films, “Chand Mera Dil” alongside Lakshya Lalwani and “Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri” opposite Kartik Aaryan.

The ‘Dhamaka’ actor had recently revealed the new release date for his upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. He wrote on Instagram, “Your last day of the year is with us. #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri releases 31st Dec 2025!! The year ends but Love Begins.” He also posted a picture with Ananya where they were seen dancing at the film’s wrap-up party.

The romantic drama “Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri,” filmed across picturesque locations in Croatia and Rajasthan, also features veteran stars Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in key roles.

--IANS

ps/