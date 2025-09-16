FAO, Bay of Bengal nations to prepare action plans for small scale fisheries

Kochi/Chennai, Sep 16 ( IANS) The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, in collaboration with the Bay of Bengal Programme Inter-Governmental Organisation (BOBP-IGO), will assist India and other Bay of Bengal nations in preparing national action plans to strengthen small-scale fisheries and safeguard millions of livelihoods that depend on them.

A three-day regional capacity-building meet, scheduled in Chennai from September 17 to 19, will set the stage for developing country-specific roadmaps for a National Plan of Action for Small-Scale Fisheries (NPOA-SSF).

Senior officials and representatives from India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives will participate in the event. Union Fisheries Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi, IAS, will inaugurate the event, which is expected to bring together FAO experts, policymakers, and marine scientists.

The initiative aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 14 (Life Below Water), and FAO’s guidelines for securing sustainable small-scale fisheries.

According to BOBP-IGO Director Dr P. Krishnan, the proposed action plans will tackle a range of critical issues, including fisher rights, fair working conditions, sea safety, women’s participation in fisheries, and sustainable management of marine resources.

“This effort could strengthen the future of fishing communities across the Bay of Bengal, ensuring both livelihood security and healthier aquatic food production by harnessing marine and inland resources,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of the move, Dr Lena Maria Westlund, International Fisheries Analyst at FAO, noted: “Small-scale fisheries are the backbone of coastal communities, providing food security and livelihoods to millions. However, the sector is facing significant hurdles due to climate change and rising competition for resources. The discussions and capacity-building activities in Chennai are crucial steps in helping each country develop actionable strategies to safeguard the sector.”

For India, experts from the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT), Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), and Fishery Survey of India (FSI), along with government fisheries officers and other stakeholders, will contribute to shaping the roadmap.

The Chennai meet is expected to result in a well-defined framework that equips national task forces in each country with the tools and knowledge needed to build resilient, inclusive, and sustainable small-scale fisheries for the future.

