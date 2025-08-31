PM Modi discusses ties, perspectives with Turkmenistan, Uzbek, Kyrgyz Presidents at SCO summit

Tianjin, Aug 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedow on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China's Tianjin on Sunday and discussed perspectives on various issues.

"Exchanged perspectives on diverse issues with Mr. Serdar Berdimuhamedow, President of Turkmenistan during our conversation in Tianjin earlier this evening," PM Modi stated in a post on X after their talks.

He also met Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and noted that the two countries are "bound by a dynamic partnership".

"Met President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan. India and Uzbekistan are bound by a dynamic partnership that continues to expand across culture, economy and people-to-people ties", PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi also held a "very productive conversion" with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.

"A very productive conversation with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov in Tianjin. Our nations share a robust partnership and we will keep working together to add more vigour to our developmental cooperation", he posted on X.

PM Modi met Laos President Thongloun Sisoulith noted that the closer partnership between the two nations is "beneficial" for both.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Happy to have met President of Lao PDR, Mr. Thongloun Sisoulith on the sidelines of the Tianjin SCO Summit. Closer friendship between our nations is greatly beneficial, especially ties in trade as well as culture."

PM Modi also met his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan and noted that the two nations share warm and growing ties.

He held talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh and expressed India's willingness to further deepen ties with Vietnam in defence, trade, green energy and other sectors.

PM Modi also met Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly and noted that the friendship between two nations is scaling new heights of progress.

He met Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and stated that India and Kazakhstan are working closely in many key sectors.

PM Modi also met Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon on the sidelines of SCO Summit. Following their interaction, PM Modi, in a post on X, wrote: "Always a pleasure to interact with Mr. Emomali Rahmon, the President of Tajikistan. India’s trade and cultural linkages are increasing and this is a wonderful sign."

PM Modi interacted with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko in Tianjin and said both "are very optimistic regarding beneficial opportunities that lie ahead for India and Belarus".

PM Modi met Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on the sidelines of the SCO Summit and stated that India's developmental cooperation with the Indian Ocean island country is beneficial for the people of both nations.

PM Modi also met his Nepal counterpart KP Sharma Oli on the sidelines of the summit and called the two countries' ties "deep-rooted and very special".

Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, welcomed PM Modi as he arrived to attend the official reception for Heads of State and Heads of Government at the SCO Summit in Tianjin on Sunday.

