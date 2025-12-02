India-Maldives joint military exercise EKUVERIN underway in Kerala

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) The 14th edition of the Joint Military Exercise EKUVERIN between the Indian Army and the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) commenced at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Tuesday with a focus on counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations across jungle, semi-urban and coastal terrain.

The exercise will be conducted from December 2-15.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Indian Army contingent consists of 45 personnel, represented by a battalion of the GARHWAL RIFLES, who are participating alongside an equal-strength Maldivian contingent represented by the MNDF.

“EKUVERIN in Dhivehi translates to ‘Friends’, underscoring the deep-rooted bonds of friendship, mutual trust and military cooperation between the two nations,” the MoD said in its press note.

Conducted alternately in both countries since 2009, Exercise EKUVERIN continues to be a shining example of India's Neighbourhood First Policy and its commitment to building enduring defence partnerships with friendly nations.

“The two-week-long exercise aims to enhance interoperability and operational synergy in Counter-Insurgency and Counter-Terrorism operations across jungle, semi-urban and coastal terrain,” the MoD said.

It will witness participation of troops from both sides sharing best practices, tactical drills and joint operational planning to strengthen their capability to respond to common security challenges in the region.

The exercise reflects the growing defence cooperation and mutual commitment of India and the Maldives towards regional peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region.

PM Modi was on a two-day official visit to the Maldives in July, demonstrating a significant turnaround in bilateral ties, after a period of strained ties characterised by Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu's "India Out" campaign."

Through the two-state visit to the Maldives, PM Modi reiterated India's commitment to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy. PM Modi, who was the Guest of Honour for the 60th Independence Day celebrations, demonstrated India's role as a trusted friend and "First Responder" in the Indian Ocean region.

During the visit, the two leaders reiterated their shared goals of peace, stability, and prosperity, laying the roadmap for a comprehensive economic and maritime security partnership.

During the visit, PM Modi announced a Line of Credit worth INR 4,850 crore for infrastructure development in the Maldives, notably extended for the first time in Indian Rupee.

The financial assistance announced by India is set to bolster critical sectors of the Maldives, including education, healthcare and housing and enhance the security capabilities.

In addition, an amendatory agreement was signed to reduce annual debt repayment obligations from USD 51 million to USD 29 million for alleviating the Maldives' debt burden, marking a 40 per cent reduction.

--IANS

sas/dan