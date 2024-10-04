Zero Poverty Policy: The road to economic equality in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Zero Poverty Scheme is an ambitious program to eradicate poverty by its root cause. This policy aims to provide the disadvantage population with basic needs such as education, health, housing, and job opportunities so that it breaks the cycle of being poor and fulfills one of the economic mandates of equity. ..

One of the significant elements of the Zero Poverty Plan is the emphasis on employment; it brings employment to rural areas. The plan focuses more on skill development and employment that will help in self-production and self-sufficiency. Social security measures are included so that the vulnerable can have easy access to services which they need.

The Lean Poverty Program is supported through financial support, building skills, and policy reform, thereby taking millions out of poverty, creating an inclusive and sustainable economy. Proper implementation can transform the socio-economic condition and move countries closer towards the goals of sustainable development.