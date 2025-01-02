MP CM Mohan Yadav Assures Safe Disposal of Union Carbide Toxic Waste with No Environmental Impact

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday clarified on removal of 40-year-old toxic waste from the Union Carbide factory located in Bhopal, saying that it would have no impact on the environment at all.

The Bhopal gas tragedy, touted as the world's worst industrial disaster, had claimed the lives of several thousand people after deadly gas leaked from the Union Carbide India Limited pesticide plant on the intervening night of December 2 and 3, 1984.

After four decades of the tragic incident, the toxic waste materials at the factory were transported to Pithampur in Dhar district for its safe disposal on Wednesday night.

Addressing the media persons in the state capital, CM Yadav said "An incident occurred 40 years ago in the state capital (referring to Bhopal Gas Tragedy), I don't want to recall it. It was just a coincidence that I was present in the state capital on the night of the incident (December 2-3, 1984), it was indeed very painful. Following the order of Madhya Pradesh High Court and suggestion of various departments, around 358 metric tons of hazardous waste from Union Carbide has been removed from Bhopal."

The toxic waste includes 60 percent soil and the rest is chemicals which are used in the making of methyl isocyanide and pesticides and according to the scientists, the toxicity of these chemicals also get nullified after 25 years. It is noteworthy that 40 years have passed since the incident occurred, the CM said.

"For the last 40 years, the people of Bhopal have been living with this waste. Many of the Government of India's organisations were involved in the disposal of this toxic waste. Earlier, the 10 MT waste was incinerated in Pithampur as a trial run in 2015 and the report of it prepared in the presence of scientists was presented before the Supreme Court.

"It was revealed in the report that the disposal of the hazardous waste has no impact on the environment. After detailed analysis of the reports, the MP High Court directed to incinerate the remaining hazardous waste," the CM said.

"The hazardous waste was a years-long problem and the state government tried to resolve it under the able guidance and in the presence of scientists. Following which the Hazardous waste was transported to Pithampur on Wednesday from Bhopal. The whole process went peacefully," he added.

"Our attempt is to move forward by taking everyone and presenting information with transparency before them. It is also our attempt that this issue should not be politicised. I have instructed our cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya to hold a meeting in Dhar with local representatives and make them understand about the transparency," the CM added.

The packing of the toxic waste materials at the factory in the state capital began with full protection on Tuesday. The whole procedure was being done under the supervision of the officials of the Pollution Control Board.

Later on Wednesday evening, the waste was transported to Pithampur from the state capital by preparing a green corridor.

Earlier, Director of Bhopal Gas Relief and Rehabilitation Directorate, Swatantra Pratap Singh said that the teams and handlers packed the waste materials with complete safety wearing PPE kits on the premises of the Union Carbide factory and observing the complete security protection protocol. Officials of the central and state Pollution Control Board were present at the site. Under their supervision, the process of loading and securing the containers airtight was performed post packing of the waste materials.

After the incineration, the waste will be converted in two forms. The one which is released in air is done after the fourth stage filtration that has zero percent chance of air pollution. Second which is in solid form, is kept in a landfill site. The Landfill site has been created and officials will be present at the site. The waste will be able to be disposed of within three to nine months post incineration, the officer added. (ANI)