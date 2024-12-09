Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan: Restoring True Spirit of Service in Governance

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that his government has prioritized addressing the issue of people having to repeatedly visit offices and stand before officials to get their grievances addressed.

"Governance should be a system where people, especially those from the underprivileged and marginalized sections, experience its benefits in the true sense. Previously, people had to repeatedly visit offices and stand before officials to get their grievances addressed, often enduring humiliation. This was a situation that needed change, and our government has prioritized addressing this issue," Vijayan said after inaugurating the Taluk Adalats at Thiruvananthapuram Women's College.

The Chief Minister said that those in power and officials in various offices are meant to serve the people, acting as their representatives. However, this was not the lived experience of the public. The government is working to restore the true spirit of service in governance, he said.

"People should not have to struggle or beg before anyone for solutions to their problems. Resolving issues is their right, and ensuring this is the government's duty," Vijayan said.

"We have adopted several new approaches, the most significant being the annual presentation of the government's progress on its promises to the people. This practice has been well-received by the public. However, such transparent and progressive measures naturally invite criticism from certain quarters that are worried about the positive image it creates for the government and its supporting political front. Unfortunately, some vested interests are focused on spreading negativity and misinformation to instill doubt among people. But we believe the public will judge based on their lived experiences. The results and assessments will come from the people themselves," Vijayan added.

He said that over the past eight years, his government has implemented numerous initiatives, including efforts to address file pendency in offices. Significant interventions have been made in the Secretariat and other government offices to ensure smooth processing. However, despite these measures, file backlogs persist in certain areas.

"While most employees adopt a healthy approach to their work, a few in some offices continue to act as if they have special privileges to deviate from the norms. This is unacceptable to the government or the public. Such deviations necessitate strict action, and the government has already initiated measures to address these issues," he said.

"Our aim is to ensure that governance is efficient and accessible. To this end, the government has strengthened online services, reducing the need for people to visit offices physically. Over 800 services have already been made available online. Systems have been implemented across various levels, including Panchayat and Revenue Departments. Ultimately, the goal is clear: the people should experience the essence of governance in its true form," the Chief Minister added. (ANI)