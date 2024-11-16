Congress, its allies want to reduce reservation for weaker sections, give to Muslims: Amit Shah

Deoghar (Jharkhand): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday accused the Congress and its allies in INDIA bloc of trying to reduce reservation for SCs,STs and OBCs and "give it to Muslims".

Addressing an election rally here, Shah said the assembly election in Jharkhand is for the future of state's "women, youth and backwards castes".

"Rahul Baba and company want to reduce reservation for SCs/STs/OBCs and give it to Muslims...to Muslims. Jharkhand has reached its 50 per cent limit to give reservations. If Muslims were to be given reservations then it has to be cut down from the reservation quotas of SCs, STs, and OBCs. Rahul Baba, whose reservation will you cut, OBC, Dalit or tribal, to give reservation to Muslims? I assure you that till the time we have even one MP, we will not let Muslims have any reservation," Shah said.

Also Read: Their intentions should not be allowed to succeed: UP CM Yogi equates Samajwadi Party with Muslim League

He said the BJP-led government had sent over four times more money to Jharkhand in 10 years compared to 10 years of Congress-led UPA government.

"In 10 years, Congress-JMM sent Rs 84,000 Crores from 2004-2014, but PM Modi sent Rs 3,90,000 crore from 2014-2024," he said, alleging that the money sent by the Centre had been "pocketed by Jharkhand government and its allies".

The Union Minister said the election is not merely to elect an MLA or a party.

"It is not to bring BJP's CM by removing Hemant Soren. This election is to form the future of Jharkhand's women, youth and backwards castes," he said.

Voting for the first phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections concluded with voting taking place in 43 out of 81 assembly seats. Elections on the remaining 38 seats will be held on November 20.

—ANI