Their intentions should not be allowed to succeed: UP CM Yogi equates Samajwadi Party with Muslim League

Aligarh (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, equated the Samajwadi Party with the Muslim League, which was established in Aligarh in 1906 and played a significant role in India's partition.

The UP CM claimed the Samajwadi Party is doing the same work as the Muslim League, dividing society on communal lines.

Addressing a public rally in Aligarh, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "The Muslim League which laid the foundation of the partition of India in 1906 was established in Aligarh itself...Aligarh did not let them do so, but their intentions of dividing the society on a communal basis were successful...The same work that the Muslim League was doing at that time is now being done by the Samajwadi Party...their intentions should not be allowed to succeed."

UP CM Yogi's statement is likely to spark controversy, especially given the historical context of the Muslim League's role in India's partition. The Samajwadi Party has not yet responded to his statement, but it is likely to strongly contest the allegation.

CM Yogi launched a scathing attack on the Congress and Samajwadi Party, alleging that under their rule, daughters and businessmen weren't safe. He emphasized that the BJP's double-engine government has ensured development and security, citing the Ayodhya Ram Mandir as a prime example, which took 500 years to become a reality

"I want to ask Congress and the Samajwadi Party who always discriminated and looted the jobs meant to be provided to the youth. They used to loot poor people for their rights. Daughters and businessmen were not safe. It took 500 years to get Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Only BJP's double-engine government could do it," said CM Yogi.

The Chief Minister emphasised that we need to remain united to remain safe. "Earlier we had to face insult in Ayodhya because we got divided. We had to face insults in Mathura and Kashi because we got divided. Batenge toh katenge, (we will get cut if we get divided) Ek rahenge, safe rahenge (We will remain safe if we stay united). I guarantee you all on development and security."

Meanwhile, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Saturday expressed support for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's slogan "Batenge to Katenge," and called it a 'call for unity.'

She said, "This is a call for unity. We have been taught since childhood that unity is strength. If we are together, we are safe and if we get divided, we will be cut...Our party is a Sanatani party. Our party even wants to take PoK together and the opposition's conspiracy to divide is being unsuccessful..."

This development comes ahead of the crucial bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP is looking to consolidate its position. Notably, bypolls will be held on nine seats in Uttar Pradesh on November 20 and results will be declared on November 23.

