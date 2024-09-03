Jharkhand elections
J·Sep 03, 2024, 07:28 am
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren meets Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi; dubs it a "courtesy meet"
J·Aug 30, 2024, 12:41 pm
Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren joins BJP
J·Aug 28, 2024, 03:51 pm
"Tribals in danger due to Bangladeshi infiltration in Jharkhand": Champai Soren after announcing to join BJP
J·Jun 29, 2024, 10:19 am
BJP will be wiped out from Jharkhand after assembly elections: Hemant Soren
J·Mar 19, 2024, 10:24 am
Jama MLA and sister-in-law of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren- Sita Soren joins BJP
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.