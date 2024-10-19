EC orders removal of acting DGP Jharkhand with immediate effect

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the Jharkhand State Government to remove Anurag Gupta from his position as the Acting Director General of Police (DGP) with immediate effect, sources told ANI.

ECI has issued an order today which says acting DGP should hand over charge to the senior most DGP level officer available in the cadre.

Sources said that the state Government has been directed to submit the compliance of these directions by 7 pm today. Also, the Jharkhand Government is to submit a panel of senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers by 10 am, October 21, 2024.

This decision comes taking into account a history of complaints and actions taken by the Commission against Gupta during previous elections.

Notably, during the General Elections to Lok Sabha in 2019, Gupta was relieved of his duties as ADG (Special Branch), Jharkhand, following allegations of biased conduct by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

At the time, he was reassigned to the Resident Commissioner's Office in Delhi and barred from returning to Jharkhand until the election process was completed. JMM is the ruling party in Jharkhand.

Furthermore, during the Biennial Elections to the Council of States from Jharkhand in 2016, Gupta, then Additional DGP, faced serious charges of misuse of authority.

The Commission had formed an inquiry committee which, based on its findings, resulted in a charge sheet being issued against him for departmental inquiry.

A case No. 154/18 dated 29.03.2018 in Jagannathpur Thana under Section 171(B)(E)/ 171(C)(F) of IPC was also registered. In 2021, the Jharkhand government subsequently granted permission for an investigation under Section 17(A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

