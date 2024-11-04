Roti, Beti, Maati ki pukar, Jharkhand mein BJP-NDA Sarkar...: PM Modi in Garhwa

Garhwa (Jharkhand): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that elections in Jharkhand are being conducted at a time when the entire country is moving forward with the resolve of becoming a "Viksit Bharat', adding that there is only one echo among the people of the State that "Roti, Beti, Maati ki pukar, Jharkhand mein BJP-NDA Sarkar."

Addressing a rally in Garhwa in the State, PM Modi said that after the formation of a double-engine- government the development in the state will also take place at double the pace.

"You formed the BJP-NDA government in the Centre at Delhi for the third consecutive time a few months ago. Now there are assembly elections in Jharkhand, we all have to come together and formed a double-engine government here under the leadership of BJP-NDA. I congratulate Jharkhand BJP for releasing a wonderful Sankalp Patra yesterday. Today I have come to seek your blessings. Today, there is only one echo everywhere in Jharkhand, Roti, Beti, Maati ki pukar, Jharkhand mein BJP-NDA Sarkar," the Prime Minister said.

He also extended Chhath Puja greetings to the people and emphasised the importance of Viksit Bharat.

"At this time, the enthusiasm of Chhath is visible everywhere. I extend my best wishes to those who worship Chhathi Maiya. These elections in Jharkhand are being held at a time when the whole country is moving ahead with the resolution of 'Viksit Bharat' i.e. the coming 25 years are very important for the country and Jharkhand. The country will complete 100 years of independence and Jharkhand will also be turning 50 years old then," he added.

PM Modi said that the central government is making all the efforts to provide better facilities for farmers in Jharkhand.

"For better facilities in Jharkhand, for farmers, for strengthing industries in the state, the Central government has made all efforts even when the JMM government put obstacles before it..When you will form a double-engine- government here, then development in the state will also take place at double the pace," PM Modi said.

The Jharkhand Assembly elections is set to be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23. In the previous assembly election, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won 30 seats, the BJP won 25 and Congress won 16 seats.

