JKNC workers sing, celebrate in Srinagar as party's alliance with Congress leads in J-K trends

Srinagar: Following the Election Commission's data that showed that the pre-poll alliance of Congress and National Conference have crossed the halfway mark in Jammu and Kashmir, the workers of JNKC sang and celebrated in Srinagar on Tuesday.

As per the latest EC data, JKNC has won 3 seats and is leading on 39 so far while Congress is leading on 6 seats.

Trichy Congress president L Rex distributed Kashmiri apples among the people and busts crackers to celebrate the J&K Assembly election trends.

J-K Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra and workers of the party also celebrated at the party office in Srinagar.

The voting results will decide the electoral fate of several former ministers including Tara Chand, Muzaffar Baig, Raman Bhalla, Basharat Bukha along with Omar Abdullah, Ravinder Raina, Yousuf Tarigami and several others.

Former JK CM Omar Abdullah said that the alliance was in pole position to win and urged the BJP not to play any dirty tricks.

"We have the hope that we will win. The decision made by the voters of J&K, we will get to know by today afternoon. There should be transparency, if people's mandate is against BJP, they shouldn't pull off any tricks. We did alliance so we can win and we are hoping to win," Omar Abdullah said.

Meanwhile, People's Democratic Party (PDP) candidate from Pulwama, Waheed Ur Rehman Para said that the real challenge lay ahead once the mandate was clear.

Speaking to ANI, Para said "We are hopeful that people will support our manifesto. In the coming few hours, there will be more clarity. Once the mandate is clear, then the real challenge. We will fight for the restoration of Article 370 and the statehood. We have worked hard for the manifesto and we hope people understand that we will fight for the state.

Para is leading by 7.995 votes after 10/12 rounds of counting votes, as per the trends by the Election Commission at 12:40 PM.

PDP candidate and Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mehbooba Mufti, is trailing with 17,127 votes, behind by a margin of 5,067 votes in Jammu & Kashmir. Despite her efforts, Mufti is struggling to gain ground in the constituency.

Iltija finally accepted defeat thanking the people for the affection she got while on the campaign trail.

"I accept the verdict of the people. The love and affection I received from everyone in Bijbehara will always stay with me. Gratitude to my PDP workers who worked so hard throughout this campaign," she said.

Therefore, Bashir Ahmad Shah Veeri of the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference has taken the lead with 22,194 votes, ahead by a comfortable margin of 5,067 votes.

—ANI