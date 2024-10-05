Haryana assembly polls: 61 per cent voter turnout recorded till 5 pm

Chandigarh: Haryana recorded 61 percent of voter turnout till 5 pm on Saturday across all the 90 assembly seats in the single-phase assembly polls in the state.

According to the data of the Election Commission of India, Mewat leads with 68.28 per cent voter turnout while Gurugram has recorded the lowest voter turnout of 49.97 percent till 5 pm.

Yamunanagar has recorded a voter turnout of 67.93 per cent, followed by Palwal with 67.69 percent, Fatehabad with 67.05 per cent, Jind with 66.02 per cent, Mahendragarh 65.76 percent, Kurukshetra with 65.55 percent and Sirsa with 65.37 percent.

As per the ECI, Hisar recorded 64.16 per cent, Bhiwani 63.06 per cent, Kaithal 62.53 per cent, Ambala 62.26 per cent, Rewari 60.91 per cent, Panipat 60.52 per cent, Jhajjar 60.52 per cent, Rohtak 60.56 per cent, Karnal 60.42 per cent, Charkhi Dadri 58.10 per cent, Sonipat 56.69 per cent, Faridabad 51.28 per cent and Panchkula 54.71 per cent voter turnout.

Meanwhile, voting has been concluded in Haryana assembly elections with EVM and VVPAT at a polling booth, being sealed and secured for counting day.

Voting in Haryana was started at 7 AM in the morning and went till 6 pm. A total of 1,031 candidates are contesting in all 90 assembly constituencies, and 20,632 polling booths have been set up for voting. The votes will be counted on October 8 for both Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that good work has been done in Haryana in the last 10 years and no one takes seriously what the Congress says.

"In the last 10 years, good work has been done in Haryana with the blessings of PM Modi. No one takes seriously what Congress says. For 70 years, they have made false promises. They can win a few elections here and there but will not come to power. The words of Rahul Gandhi are so objectionable that it saddens us, he can criticise us but he shouldn't say things which harm the nation," Rijiju said while talking to reporters in the national capital amid voting in the neighbouring state.

After casting his vote in the Haryana elections, Congress leader and wrestler Bajrang Punia said that the Congress government should come in power next in the state while Dronacharya awardee Mahavir Singh Phogat heaped praise on Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and stated that the party has done a lot of work in the state for last 10 years.

The key contesting parties in Haryana include the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), as well as the pre-poll alliance between the Indian National Lok Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party (INLD-BSP) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)-Azad Samaj Party (ASP).

The results for the Haryana Assembly elections will be declared along with those of Jammu and Kashmir on October 8.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 40 of the 90 seats, forming a coalition government with the JJP, which won 10 seats. The Congress secured 31 seats. However, JJP later broke out of the coalition.

