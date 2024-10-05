If we get application in this regard, we will take action: Haryana CM on alleged molestation of Congress worker on stage

Ladwa (Haryana): Targeting the Congress over the alleged molestation attempt with a party worker on stage, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Saturday that the Congress doesn't respect anyone, including women and this is their culture.

CM Saini also asserted that if they get an application in this regard, they will surely take action.

"They don't respect anyone including women, the poor, and Dalits. This is in their culture and DNA. If we get an application in this regard, then we will take action. Our government will take strict action and not spare anyone. Women are an integral part of the society," he said.

Speaking on the issue, Congress MP Kumari Selja said that she spoke to the woman who was allegedly molested and demanded strict action on this.

"I spoke to her, she told me that some people were touching her and trying to remove her from the stage. We saw the same in the video as well and when I confirmed this with her, she told me that someone misbehaved with her. If something like this happens to a woman today, it is highly condemnable. Action should be taken on this," Selja said.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also posted on X and termed the incident as "most shocking."

He said, "A woman congress leader was molested on stage in the presence of Deependra Hooda by congress leaders. Confirmed by news reports and even Kumari Selja. If women are not safe in Congress meetings in full public view during the daytime - can they be safe if Congress comes to power?"

"Remember Simi John, Sharda Rathore, Radhika Khera and many women who were abused by men in Congress itself or spoke up about "casting couch" culture in Congress. Where is Priyanka Vadra and Rahul Gandhi? No ladki hoon lad sakti hoon? Will they act on Hooda supporters?" Poonawalla added.

Meanwhile, a voter turnout of 49.13 percent was recorded till 3 pm across 90 assembly seats in Haryana, said the Election Commission of India on Saturday.

According to the ECI, among all districts, Yamunanagar is leading with the highest voting percentage of 56.79 percent followed by Mewat with 56.59 percent, Palwal with 56.02 percent and Jind with 53.94 percent while the lowest voter turnout is recorded in Gurugram with 38.61 percent.

Voting in Haryana started at 7 AM in the morning and will go till 6 pm. A total of 1,031 candidates are contesting in all 90 assembly constituencies, and 20,632 polling booths have been set up for voting.

The results for the Haryana Assembly elections will be declared along with those of Jammu and Kashmir on October 8.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 40 of the 90 seats, forming a coalition government with the JJP, which won 10 seats. The Congress secured 31 seats. However, JJP later broke out of the coalition.

—ANI