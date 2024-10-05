Haryana records 49.13 per cent voter turnout across 90 assembly seats till 3 pm

Chandigarh: A voter turnout of 49.13 percent was recorded till 3 pm across 90 assembly seats in Haryana, said the Election Commission of India on Saturday.

According to the ECI, among all districts, Yamunanagar is leading with the highest voting percentage of 56.79 percent followed by Mewat with 56.59 percent, Palwal with 56.02 percent and Jind with 53.94 percent while the lowest voter turnout is recorded in Gurugram with 38.61 percent.

The voter turnout for Mahendragrah is 52.67 percent, Fatehabad is 52.46 percent, Kurukshetra is 52.13 percent, Hisar is 51.25 percent, Rohtak is 50.62 percent, Bhiwani is 50.31 percent, Rewari is 50.22 percent and Kaithal is 50.58 percent.

As per the data, the number for Ambala is 49.39 percent, Jhajjar is 49.68 percent, Panipat is 49.40 percent, Karnal is 49.17 percent, Sirsa is 48.78 percent, Charkhi Dadri is 47.08 percent, Sonipat is 45.86 percent, Panchkula is 42.60 percent and Faridabad is 41.74 percent.

Voting in Haryana started at 7 AM in the morning and will go till 6 pm. A total of 1,031 candidates are contesting in all 90 assembly constituencies, and 20,632 polling booths have been set up for voting.

Also Read: Brisk Voting in Haryana, 22.70% voter turnout till 11 am, Palwal leads wuth 27.94% turnout

After casting his vote in the Haryana elections, Congress leader and wrestler Bajrang Punia said that the Congress government should come in power next in the state while Dronacharya awardee Mahavir Singh Phogat heaped praise on Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and stated that the party has done a lot of work in the state for last 10 years.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that he was confident of the BJP winning the assembly polls in Haryana and emphasised that the party has dedicatedly worked with service spirit for the past 10 years and will continue to do so in the future under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The key contesting parties in Haryana include the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), as well as the pre-poll alliance between the Indian National Lok Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party (INLD-BSP) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)-Azad Samaj Party (ASP).

The results for the Haryana Assembly elections will be declared along with those of Jammu and Kashmir on October 8.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 40 of the 90 seats, forming a coalition government with the JJP, which won 10 seats. The Congress secured 31 seats. However, JJP later broke out of the coalition.

—ANI