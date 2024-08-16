Election Commission India
J·Aug 16, 2024, 01:35 pm
"BJP will form govt for third time...public lost faith in Congress": Former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
J·Jun 05, 2024, 06:01 am
Results for all Lok Sabha constituencies declared; BJP wins 240 seats, Congress 99
J·Mar 21, 2024, 01:32 pm
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress moves EC against 'Modi Parivaar' and 'Modi ki Guarantee' advertisements
J·Mar 20, 2024, 05:50 am
AIADMK releases first list of 16 candidates for Lok Sabha polls
J·Mar 18, 2024, 09:10 am
EC orders removal of Home Secretaries in six states to ensure fair elections
J·Mar 11, 2024, 07:58 am
SC rejects SBI's plea for time extension in electoral bonds case, directs it to furnish details by March 12
J·Nov 22, 2023, 02:08 pm
Congress gets EC notice over 'camouflaged' political ads in poll-bound Rajasthan
