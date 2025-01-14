India pacer Jasprit Bumrah crowned as ICC Player of the Month for December 2024

New Delhi: Talisman India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was crowned as the ICC Men's Player of the Month for December 2024, announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday.

According to a release from ICC, Jasprit Bumrah's exceptional performances during India's tour of Australia in December 2024 have earned him the ICC Men's Player of the Month award, beating off competition from Pat Cummins and Dane Paterson.

Over three Test matches, Bumrah claimed an impressive 22 wickets at an astonishing average of 14.22, single-handedly spearheading India's bowling attack.

Bumrah's brilliance was evident from the very start, with a standout performance in Adelaide. His four-wicket haul was instrumental in minimizing Australia's lead in the first innings, keeping India within striking distance.

He followed this up with a sensational display in Brisbane, where his six wickets in the first innings dismantled Australia's batting order. Bumrah added three more scalps in the second innings to complete a nine-wicket match haul.

His efforts ensured the rain-affected match ended in a draw, keeping India alive in the series.

The Boxing Day Test in Melbourne saw Bumrah deliver yet another stellar performance. He picked up four wickets in the first innings, providing a rare bright spot in an otherwise lacklustre bowling effort by the Indian team.

He then secured a five-wicket haul in the second innings, bowling Australia out for 234. Despite his heroics, India's batting faltered, resulting in an 184-run defeat.

In a challenging tour for the Indian team, Bumrah emerged as the lone warrior for India consistently delivering match-defining performances. His exceptional contributions not only earned him the Player of the Series award but also cemented his reputation as one of the finest bowlers in world cricket.

He achieved a significant milestone during the series by taking his 200th Test wicket, becoming the fourth-fastest player to reach this landmark in terms of balls bowled. Remarkably, he also became the first bowler in history to claim 200 Test wickets at an average below 20.

For his game-changing performances, Jasprit Bumrah has been declared the ICC Men's Player of the Month for December 2024. (ANI)