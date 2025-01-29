ICC World Test Championship Final: Tickets on Sale as Cummins and Bavuma Thank Fans

London: Australia captain Pat Cummins and South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma have expressed their gratitude for the overwhelming support from fans after securing their spots in this year's ICC World Test Championship Final. With anticipation building, tickets for the highly awaited showdown are set to go on sale this week.

Reigning champions Australia booked their place in the 2025 decider when defeating India 3-1 in the recent Border-Gavaskar series, while the Proteas cruised past Pakistan 2-0 on home soil to ensure they will feature in the one-off Test for the first time at the clash at Lord's set to commence on June 11.

With tickets for the one-off Test to go on sale from 10 am GMT (UK time) on January 31 - and an exclusive 48-hour priority window for fans to commence from 10 am GMT on 29 January - the anticipation is quickly building ahead of this year's Test showpiece.

Australia famously claimed their first World Test Championship title when defeating India at The Oval in 2023 and Cummins said his team can't wait to return to London and defend the mace.

"We are very keen to get back to Lord's again - so many great memories. Our guys have worked hard to get to this point which has been a focus for us across the WTC cycle," Cummins said, as quoted from the official website of ICC.

"Hopefully as many Aussies as possible will either come over or the expats will get along in numbers to cheer us on. The crowds we got in Australia were incredible last summer so it would be nice to top it off in London if we can," he added.

Bavuma is equally excited ahead of South Africa's first appearance in the final and the experienced South Africa skipper said he had been amazed with the amount of people that had wished him well since the Proteas had booked their spot in the clash.

"It's been a month since we secured our spot in the ICC World Test Championship Final, and the support we've received from our fans has been incredible," Bavuma noted.

"There's a real sense of anticipation and pride across South Africa as we look forward to playing against one of the best teams in the world," he noted.

"Facing Australia is always a fierce contest, and to do so at Lord's - one of the most iconic and revered cricket venues in the world - makes the occasion even more special," he said as quoted from the official website of ICC.

"We encourage fans to get their tickets and be part of what's sure to be an unforgettable week of Test cricket," he added.

Tickets for this year's World Test Championship Final commence at £45 for adults, and £15 for Under-16s and can be purchased via worldtestchampionship.com. (ANI)