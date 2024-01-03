Pat Cummins

·Jan 03, 2024, 06:19 am

AUS vs PAK, 3rd Test: Cummins gets Rizwan after counterattacking knock, Asian side at 199/6 (Day 1, Tea)

·Dec 28, 2023, 05:18 am

AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Marsh counterattacks following early wickets, lead swells to 161 runs (Day 3, Tea)

·Dec 25, 2023, 07:48 am

Australia retain lineup, Pakistan replace Sarfaraz with Rizwan

·Dec 19, 2023, 11:54 am

IPL Auction: Mitchell Starc becomes most expensive player in league's history, goes to KKR for Rs 24.75 crore

·Dec 19, 2023, 11:42 am

Eoin Morgan believes IPL's most expensive player Pat Cummins "justifies his price tag"

·Dec 18, 2023, 05:34 am

"Another 500 to go": Australia skipper Pat Cummins issues challenge to Lyon

·Nov 19, 2023, 02:26 pm

"It's not going to be easy": Australia's Mitchell Starc on chasing 241 against India in final

·Nov 19, 2023, 01:30 pm

Key points: How Australia managed to dominate mighty Indian batting unit

·Jun 20, 2023, 10:57 pm

Ashes 2023: Cummins, Lyon Help Australia Win First Test In A Nail-Biting Finale

·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

Pat Cummins Excited To Play Dream Wtc Final Against India In London

·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

1st T20I: Bowlers, Finch, Wade guide Australia to 3-wicket win over West Indies

·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

IPL 2022: Cummins' Record Fifty Leads Kkr To 5-wicket Win Over Mumbai Indians

·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

I Think I Am Most Surprised By This Innings: Pat Cummins

Download Mobile App