Pat Cummins
J·Jan 03, 2024, 06:19 am
AUS vs PAK, 3rd Test: Cummins gets Rizwan after counterattacking knock, Asian side at 199/6 (Day 1, Tea)
J·Dec 28, 2023, 05:18 am
AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Marsh counterattacks following early wickets, lead swells to 161 runs (Day 3, Tea)
J·Dec 25, 2023, 07:48 am
Australia retain lineup, Pakistan replace Sarfaraz with Rizwan
J·Dec 19, 2023, 11:54 am
IPL Auction: Mitchell Starc becomes most expensive player in league's history, goes to KKR for Rs 24.75 crore
J·Dec 19, 2023, 11:42 am
Eoin Morgan believes IPL's most expensive player Pat Cummins "justifies his price tag"
J·Dec 18, 2023, 05:34 am
"Another 500 to go": Australia skipper Pat Cummins issues challenge to Lyon
J·Nov 19, 2023, 02:26 pm
"It's not going to be easy": Australia's Mitchell Starc on chasing 241 against India in final
J·Nov 19, 2023, 01:30 pm
Key points: How Australia managed to dominate mighty Indian batting unit
J·Jun 20, 2023, 10:57 pm
Ashes 2023: Cummins, Lyon Help Australia Win First Test In A Nail-Biting Finale
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Pat Cummins Excited To Play Dream Wtc Final Against India In London
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
1st T20I: Bowlers, Finch, Wade guide Australia to 3-wicket win over West Indies
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
IPL 2022: Cummins' Record Fifty Leads Kkr To 5-wicket Win Over Mumbai Indians
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
I Think I Am Most Surprised By This Innings: Pat Cummins
