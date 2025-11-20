Ashes: England look to silence Australia, crowd & critics in Perth

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Australia and England are set to renew their rivalry when they clash in the opening Test of the Ashes series at the Optus Stadium in Perth. On Friday, in the early hours of the morning, Brendon McCullum and his team will start their campaign to achieve something no England team has managed since the glory days of 2011: winning the Ashes overseas.

Furthermore, England have not won any Test matches in Australia during that period. Many of their trips to Australia over the past 15 years have been disappointing, often resulting in some of the most one-sided matches imaginable.

However, with McCullum and Stokes leading and having dedicated years to developing their philosophy, many believe this is England’s best chance to win the urn in years. The duo focus on aggressive batting and bowling, high release points, tall players and a positive team spirit.

Australia's main goal is simply to win and it's their priority in everything. They've recently been led by a new head coach, under whom they've secured 25 wins in 41 Test matches, marking a notable improvement from their previous performance, and promoting a message of excellence. Understandably, this situation can be confusing for the Aussies.

Australia are likely nearing the end of an era featuring modern cricket giants. This team has accomplished nearly everything possible in the sport, yet it often feels underrated in the broader history of cricket. Securing another home series victory would be a fitting farewell for this squad.

England and Australia are leading the way in the Bazball era. They top the world’s Test run-rate charts, though they are nearly a full run apart. The key lies in the details. England has challenged a long-standing Test cricket rule — that playing the ‘good’ balls is essential — with remarkable consistency.

The Bazball approach has caused English batsmen to average 28.26 and score 3.17 runs per over against well-placed good-length balls from fast bowlers, just outside or on the off-stump line, surpassing most of their peers in both measures.

As for the players on both sides, the hosts will be without their key pacers, Josh Hazlewood and regular skipper Pat Cummins, who have both been ruled out owing to injuries. England, meanwhile, received a late respite as Mark Wood was cleared to play the first Test.

With both teams raring to go and the Aussies missing out on a couple of frontline players, it’s a massive opportunity for England to go one up in the series in the opener.

Live Streaming details:

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Squads:

Australia XI for first Test: Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland.

England XII for first Test: Ben Stokes (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Mark Wood.

--IANS

vi/ab