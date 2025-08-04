Highest successful run chase in Tests

Most Successful Run Chases in Test Cricket

Every run is important in test cricket because under so many challenges, it is never easy to score or post big totals. Especially while chasing or in the fourth innings of a game. The pitch gets torn out, and the ball does more than in the previous three innings.

That is where chasing even 200 becomes difficult sometimes. But with the rich history of test cricket, there have been a few occasions when a team showed great courage and went on to chase some big totals.

This article also belongs to one such start when teams have chased down some record totals. This blog will shed light on the top five highest run chases in test cricket history.

List of Top 5 Most Successful Run Chases in Test Cricket

5. West Indies (395/7) vs Bangladesh in 2021

There are only a few batters in cricket history that have scored a double century on their test debut. Kyle Mayers is one of them. This was the reason that West Indies recorded the fifth-highest Test chase. It happened during the away series against Bangladesh in 2021 at Chattogram.

West Indies conceded a big lead of 171 runs. The hosts made 223/8 and declared the innings. That gave West Indies a humongous total of 395 runs. At one stage, West Indies were struggling at 59/3 in 24.2 overs. Kyle Mayers, who batted at no. 5, went on to score an unbeaten 210 runs off 310 balls, with seven sixes and 30 fours. West Indies made 395/7 in 127.3 overs and recorded a record chase.

4. India (406/4) vs West Indies in 1976

There have been only four times when 400+ totals have been chased down successfully in Tests. India also did it once in 1976 against West Indies. India struggled in the first innings and got all out for 228 in reply to West Indies' 359. With a lead of 131 runs, West Indies scored 271/6 in 104.3 overs and declared their second innings.

That gave India a massive total of 403 runs to chase. Sunil Gavaskar gave India a great start and struck 102 runs at the top. Mohinder Amarnath (85) and Gundappa Viswanath (112) added 159 runs for the third wicket India went on to chase down the total in 147 overs and reached 406/4 to become only the second side to successfully chase off a 400+ total in tests.

3. Australia (404/3) vs England in 1948

During Ashesh 1948, the first time a team chased down 400+ total in tests. It was a high-scoring game as England (496) and Australia (458) scored 450+ totals in their respective first innings. In the second innings, West Indies had a fifty each from their top four, and they declared at 365/8 in 107 overs.

Chasing the score of 404, Arthur Morris gave Australia a brilliant start and made 182 runs with 33 fours. Captain Don Bradman carried the team forward and scored an unbeaten 173 runs off 292 balls. Australia reached 404/3 runs in 114.1 overs and helped Australia record the third-highest run chase in test cricket.

2. South Africa (414/4) vs Australia in 2008

The second-highest run chase in Test cricket is named after South Africa. This came against Australia at WACA Cricket Ground in Perth. Australia made 375 runs in the first innings and dismissed South Africa for 281 runs to take a lead of 94 runs. Australia batted again and scored another 319 runs to set a big total of 414 runs.

Chasing the score, South Africa had two centuries and three half-centuries with their batting wicket. Captain Graeme Smith made 108, and AB de Villiers scored an unbeaten 106 runs. Hashim Amla (53), Jacques Kallis (57), and JP Duminy (50*) scored half-centuries. South Africa made 414/4 runs in 119.2 overs and recorded a record chase.

1. West Indies (418/7) vs Australia in 2003

West Indies hold the record for the highest successful run chase in test cricket. It came in 2003 at St. John's against Australia. Both teams scored an identical total of 240 runs in their first innings, which made it a virtual one-inning game. Australia in the second innings posted 417 runs. Both openers, Justin Langer (111) and Matthew Hayden (177) scored centuries.

The chase didn't begin well for West Indies, and they were 74/3 in 38.6 overs. That is when Ramnaresh Sarwan and Shivnarine Chanderpaul added a big partnership. Sawan scored 105, and Chanderpaul made 104 runs. West Indies made 418/7 in 128.5 overs. That was the highest successful chase in test cricket history.