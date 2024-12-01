He found his style in the second innings Ricky Ponting on Virat Kohli ahead of pink ball Test at Adelaide

Melbourne [Australia]: Ahead of the second Test of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide, ICC Hall of Famer Ricky Ponting highlighted Virat Kohli's game-changing knock in the second innings in Perth as an example of batting with intent. Kohli ended a prolonged century drought with an unbeaten 100, his first Test century since July 2023 and his third in five years.

The second Test, scheduled to take place from December 6 to 10 at the Adelaide Oval, will feature the day-night format under lights.

"In the first innings, he was too focused on countering the opposition bowlers and deviated from his natural style. In the second innings, he rediscovered his rhythm and scored a hundred," Ponting said on the latest ICC Review episode.

With four Tests remaining in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and a potential spot in the World Test Championship final at stake, Ponting had a clear message for the Australian batters. "Now it's over to Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, and others to find their own way again and score some runs," he added.

India's comprehensive victory in the first Test has set the tone for the series, with Kohli's innings playing a crucial role in the team's success. His ability to perform under pressure and lead by example was once again evident in this remarkable feat.

The win in Perth not only gave India a vital lead in the series but also boosted the team's morale.

In the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India won the toss and elected to bat but managed only 150 runs. Nitish Kumar Reddy (41 off 59 balls, six fours, one six) and Rishabh Pant (37 off 78 balls, three fours, one six) added a crucial 48-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Josh Hazlewood (4/29) was Australia's standout bowler, while Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, and Mitchell Starc took two wickets each.

Australia's response was poor, collapsing to 79/9 before a late partnership between Mitchell Starc (26) and Alex Carey (21) took them to 104, conceding a 46-run lead. Jasprit Bumrah led India's bowling with 5/30, while debutant Harshit Rana impressed with 3/48.

India dominated the second innings. KL Rahul (77 off 176 balls, five fours) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (161 off 297 balls, 15 fours, three sixes) put on a 201-run opening stand. Kohli's unbeaten 100 (143 balls, eight fours, two sixes), supported by Washington Sundar (29 off 94 balls, one six) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (38* off 27 balls, three fours, two sixes), propelled India to 487/6 declared, setting Australia a daunting target of 534.

Nathan Lyon (2/96) was Australia's most effective bowler, while Cummins, Starc, and Hazlewood took a wicket each.

At stumps on Day 3, Australia were reeling at 12/3, with Bumrah taking two wickets and Mohammed Siraj one. On Day 4, valiant efforts from Travis Head (89 off 101 balls, eight fours) and Mitchell Marsh (47 off 67 balls, three fours, two sixes) were not enough to save Australia, as they were bowled out for 238, handing India a commanding 295-run victory.

Bumrah (3/42) and Siraj (3/51) shone in the second innings, with Washington Sundar taking two wickets and Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana contributing with one each.

Stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah was named 'Player of the Match' for his eight wickets in the game. (ANI)