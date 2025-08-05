From Gill to Bumrah; 5 Indian stars who might not be picked for the Asia Cup 2025

Team India under Shubman Gill made history as they drew the five-match test series in England with a thrilling win in the final test at The Oval. That win has certainly given the Indian fans a great deal of satisfaction when they knew the team was young and there were a lot of questions about them.

But after a tough one and a half months of cricket, the Indian team will have a break. Many fans will wonder when the team will be back in action. The Indian players will enjoy a break of 35 days, as their next international project is the Asia Cup 2025.

The 15th edition will kick off on September 9, where India are placed in Group A with Pakistan, the UAE, and Oman. India will be up against Oman on September 10 in in their opening game of the Asia Cup 2025. But surprisingly, some of the Indian stars which did well in England won't get a chance in the Asia Cup 2025.

Top 5 Indian stars who might not be included in the Indian squad for Asia Cup 2025

1. Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill led the team brilliantly, finishing the England test series with 754. He had record-breaking impact individually and played a key role in India's success. Gill carried his good form the IPL 2025 to the test series. But will India use his form in the Asia Cup 2025? India seem to have moved on to another opening combination of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma. Both batters have done well. So, there is a high chance that Gill might not be picked for the upcoming tournament in the UAE.

2. Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah had some fitness concerns, which forced him to miss the final test in England. He is not injured; the BCCI wants to manage his workload properly. That is why we might see him getting rested for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. India already have Arshdeep Singh and other bowlers, and as the tournament is played in the UAE, India might go with a a spin-heavy bowling attack. That is why Bumrah might not be available for the tournament.

3. Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj was the star of the show for India. He kept on giving his all throughout five matches and bowled nearly 188 overs in the series. With 23 wickets, Siraj finished as the leading wicket-taker. He is India's premier pacer in Tests, but his position in T20Is in the last year or so has been under concern. He played his last T20I for India in July 2024, a year ago. India have options like Arshdeep, Harshit Rana, Hardik Pandya, and others. That is where India might look to rest Siraj for the Asia Cup 2024.

4. Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar also had a great test series. He bowled a few good spells, and with the bat, he was brilliant. Showing his all-round skills to best effect. Sundar gives a great balance to the team, and after Ravindra Jadeja's T20I retirement, he can be a good option. But India already have Varun Chakravarty, Ravi Bishnoi, and Kuldeep Yadav, and then they have Axar Patel as a spin all-rounder. Not to forget, Abhishek and Riyan Parag also give similar options. That is why we might not see Sundar featuring in the Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2025.

5. Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant had a great impact on India's winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. But since then, he hasn't played much of T20I cricket. India have stuck with Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel as keepers in T20Is. Pant is already out of action due to a fractured toe, and that might be one big reason that he might not feature in the Asia Cup 2025. Though even if he recovers in time, it is very difficult that Indian management will bring him into the team straight away.