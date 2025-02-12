Dhawan Backs Rohit, Virat for Champions Trophy Despite Recent Form Slump

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan backed the presence of senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the ICC Champions Trophy squad despite recent poor form, saying that their presence and mentorship will keep youngsters relaxed and give them an idea of what to do in different situations.

Shikhar spoke to ANI in an exclusive interview. Without taking names, he said any decision to remove seniors would create a "storm" due to the presence of a loyal and massive fanbase as also their value to the team as seniors. He said they have won matches for the country over the years and they are the "horses" people could bet on.

"They (selectors) cannot remove them (seniors like Rohit, Virat), if they do, there will be a storm. In our country, because the public looks at cricket with so many emotions, it's a religion, so their emotions are series to series, up and down. One series is good, so many people are happy. If they lose, even loss of one series, then their sorrow goes to that level. It is important to have senior players in a good team. You cannot buy experience. It is good to see that youngsters are doing well. But it is important to have seniors. And it is totally fine that they did not do well one or two series. But the seniors who have worked hard for so many years and earned so much fame, even when you talk about fan following, that has also been earned. No one gives anything to anyone for free. So there is 10-15 years of hard work that goes behind it," he said, answering a query.

"Bad patch can come. But they (Rohit and Virat) have done it for so many years. So you will bet on the same horse that you know will win. Probability of winning is very high. So, I feel that backing is very important. For the youngsters, the pressure is new, be it for the Champions Trophy or any other World Cup. So, you need seniors to keep you mentally relaxed," he added.

Shikhar also said that senior players often get abused and trolled by fans because of expectations attached to them. He feels that players like Virat should be given backing despite their poor form.

"Virat has achieved... way big things, you know, and... making 70-80 centuries is a big thing. We have been together since I was 17 years old. The level of player he is... and he gets out many times, even we feel sad. But that does not mean that 0 to 100 will come straight away. It is (CT) such a big tournament. So I feel that as fans and supporters, we should support them and give all our love and positive energy. Seniors are needed. In any field, when you were young, someone must have mentored you," he added.

The 2024-25 season of Tests starting with the home Bangladesh series and ending with the Australia tour was miserable for 'Ro-Ko' (Rohit and Virat Kohli), who are India's most prolific modern-day stars.

While Rohit scored just 164 runs in eight matches and 15 innings at an average of 10.93 with best score of 52, Virat scored a shambolic 382 runs in 10 matches and 19 innings at an average of 22.87, with just a century and fifty each. Both also disappointed their fans with their Ranji Trophy returns this year. Virat ended the last year with just 655 international runs in 23 matches and 32 innings, averaging 21.83, with a century and two fifties to his name. His best score was 100*.

Rohit did fine in white-ball cricket. He finished the 2024 calendar year as a T20 World Cup-winning captain, amassing 378 runs in 11 matches at an average of 42.00 and a strike rate of 160.16. His performances included a century and three half-centuries, with a top score of 121. In the T20 World Cup, Rohit was the second-highest run-getter and India's top scorer, accumulating 257 runs in eight matches at an average of 36.71 and a strike rate of 156.70, with three half-centuries.

Rohit played just three ODIs last year, all against Sri Lanka, scoring 157 runs at an average of 52.33 and an impressive strike rate of 141.44, including two half-centuries and a top score of 64.

Shikhar also said that the Champions Trophy team is fine and is sure of pace veteran Mohammed Shami making a big impact in the tournament after his return from the injury.

"He (Shami) is a very experienced guy. He is fit. He proved his fitness by going to domestic cricket. And I am sure he's going to create a huge impact in the Champions Trophy. And it is a beautiful mix (of seniors and youth). You see, Yashasvi has done so well in Australia, when you talk about him, he must have Rohit how he wants to play, and what he likes to do. He knows the details and the experience of every pitch. So he shares his experience on tour and how to keep the bonding of the team, how to create a culture. So a lot of roles are played, not just for a performance. Of course, performance matters. Performance is the end product and the main product. But mentorship is also given," he concluded.

The biggest match of the Champions Trophy between two arch-rivals, India and Pakistan, will be played on February 23. India will start its campaign against Bangladesh on February 20. India's last league match will be against New Zealand on March 2.

India's squad for ICC Champions Trophy, 2025: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Non-travelling substitutes: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj and Shivam Dube. The three players will travel to Dubai as and when required. (ANI)