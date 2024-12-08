Australia were better than us Indian skipper Rohit after 10 wicket loss at Adelaide

Adelaide [Australia]: Following his side's loss to Australia by 10 wickets in second Test at Adelaide, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said that Australia outplayed them and his team failed to grab some chances of gaining a stronghold in the match.

India's inconsistent pink-ball Test record continued as Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins demolished a helpless Indian batting attack, helping the side secure a morale-boosting, series levelling 10 wicket win after a massive 295-run loss at Perth in the first Test. With this, the series is level 1-1. Rohit returned to the middle-order in this match and failed to score well, registering single-digit scores.

Speaking in the post-match presentation, Rohit said, "Disappointing week for us, we did not play well enough to win the game and Australia played better than us. There were times in the game where we could have grabbed those opportunities but we failed to do that and that cost us the game. What we did in Perth was very special, we wanted to come out here and do that again but every Test match has its own challenge. We knew it was going to be challenging with the pink ball. Like I said, Australia was better than us. We are quite looking forward to it (the third Gabba Test), there's not much time in between as well. We want to go out there and think about what we did right in Perth and what we did last time when we were here. Some really good memories there, hopefully we understand the challenges of every Test match. We want to start well and play well."

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. However, they had to face the wrath of a moving, erratic pink-ball and its mastermind, Mitchell Starc (6/48). Except for a 69-run stand for the second wicket between KL Rahul (37 in 64 balls with six fours) and Shubman Gill (31 in 51 balls, with five fours) and a fighting 42 in 54 balls (three fours and three sixes) from Nitish Kumar Reddy, there was not much highlights from India who were skittled out for 180 runs. Skipper Cummins and Scott Boland also took two wickets.

In the first innings, a 67-run partnership between Nathan McSweeney (39 in 109 balls, with six fours) and Marnus Labuschagne (64 in 126 balls, with nine fours) for second wicket set the platform for Travis Head to impose his domination over Indian bowlers yet again with a counter-attacking 140 in 141 balls, with 17 fours and four sixes, just when Aussies lost some regular wickets. His century took Australia to 337 runs and gave them a 157-run lead.

Jasprit Bumrah (4/61) and Mohammed Siraj (4/98) were top bowlers for India. Ravichandran and Nitish got a wicket each.

In their second innings, India appeared even more toothless as the star-studded top-order and middle-order returned back to pavillion despite starts from Jaiswal (24 in 31 balls, with four boundaries), Gill (28 in 30 balls, with three fours) while KL Rahul (7) and Virat Kohli (11 in 21 balls with a four) failed to score well. India ended day two at 128/5.

On the third day, Pant also lost his wicket for 28 in 31 balls, with five fours. From there on, it was not looking back for Aussies, who skittled out India for 175 runs in 36.5 overs. India lead by just 18 runs, setting Aussies 19 runs to win.

Skipper Cummins (5/67) took a majestic five-wicket haul, his eighth as a captain. Boland took 3/51 while Starc took 2/60.

Set a target of 19 runs, Khawaja (10*) and McSweeney (9*) chased it down without breaking a sweat in 3.2 overs. (ANI)