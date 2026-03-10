Bihar: Ishan Kishan receives grand welcome in Patna after T20 victory

Patna, March 10 (IANS) Indian cricketer and Bihar’s son Ishan Kishan received a grand welcome in Patna on Tuesday after returning from the victorious campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

The wicketkeeper-batter arrived at Patna Airport, where he was warmly received by Bihar Sports Minister Shreyasi Singh.

She congratulated the entire Indian national cricket team for the historic victory and welcomed Kishan back to his home state.

Speaking to media persons at the airport, Ishan Kishan described the World Cup triumph as a moment of pride for the entire nation.

He said the team’s victory was a major achievement for the country and expressed hope that the Indian team would continue performing and winning in the future.

Encouraging young players from Bihar and Jharkhand, Kishan emphasised that hard work is the key to success.

He said that strong performances by players from the region can inspire young talent at the grassroots level.

“No matter where you are from, if you work hard, you can progress. I always try to inspire children even at the district level,” he said.

After the World Cup victory, a political debate erupted over captain Suryakumar Yadav, head coach Gautam Gambhir and Jay Shah, chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), reportedly taking the trophy to a temple.

Former cricketer and politician Kirti Azad had raised objections to the move.

When asked about the controversy, Ishan Kishan chose not to comment and instead highlighted the significance of the team’s victory.

“We won such a good World Cup, so you should ask a good question related to that. This is not a question at all,” he said.

Following the World Cup triumph, players of the India national cricket team have been returning to their respective hometowns, where they have received enthusiastic welcomes.

Kishan’s return has generated special excitement among cricket fans in Bihar, who celebrated the achievement of the young cricketer who has risen from the state to the global stage.

